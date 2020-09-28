Mary J. Culwell

Mary Jane (Clements) Culwell, 69, of Kingston, entered into Heaven on Sept. 27, 2020 at Adena Pike Medical Center surrounded by her loving family.
She was born on Feb. 14, 1951, in Circleville, the daughter of the late Oscar and Francis (Nungester) Clements.
On Nov. 16, 1967, she united in marriage with her loving husband, Willard Culwell, who survives.
Mary is also survived by her children, Bradley (Malena) Culwell, Tonya (Kelley) Wooddell, and Joseph (Sarah) Culwell; 10 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; siblings, Robert Clements, Donnie Clements, Brenda Bickers, Sue Mace, and Sharon Sisterman; and numerous other special family members and friends whom she cherished.
In addition to her parents, Mary was preceded in death by her siblings, Ronnie, William, and Russell Clements, Patricia Congrove, Carolyn Hinton, Alice Richards, and Martha Jean Hart.
Mary truly lived for her family and embraced family time including picnics, family reunions, and spending “girl time” with her sisters. She especially loved spending time with her children and grandchildren.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Oct. 2 at 1 p.m. at the Hill Funeral Home, Kingston with Elder Arvil Murray officiating.
Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi.
The family will receive friends on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. and an hour before the service Friday at Hill’s with visitors maintaining social distancing and wearing face coverings.
Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Mary’s online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com.