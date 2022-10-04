Charleston, SC - Mary Jane Elliott ("Janie", nee Denning) passed away peacefully on Wednesday, September 28, 2022, at Viviant Healthcare in Charleston, SC. She was born on Sunday, June 7, 1936, to William and Ada Denning (Bill & Sis) in Chillicothe, OH. As a child - and into her adulthood - Janie was a fierce protector of her younger siblings, Sally (Shaffer, deceased), Millie Beth ("Betsy" New), Letty ("Cookie" Veal), and Cathy Frazier (deceased). Like her parents, Janie was devoted to the Lord Jesus Christ and did her best to live by His example throughout her life. In 1957, Janie met Dale Elliott (deceased), a Pickaway County, OH, farmer, at a local dance, fell madly in love and married him on April 12, 1958, at St. Peter's Catholic Church in Chillicothe. They quickly started a family that included Vernon (deceased, spouse Joy), Bridget (Charleston, SC), Bartholomew ("Bart," deceased), Melissa Van Camp (Charleston, SC), and Travis (deceased). Janie and Dale enjoyed four grandchildren - Marceil Van Camp (Seattle, spouse Katy Knauff), Adrian Darst (Grove City), Evan Durst Elliott (Seattle), and Amelia Van Camp (Boston, partner Bill Bedell) - and one great grandchild, Mirah Nguyen Darst (Chicago, father Evan). Janie described herself as a "cradle Catholic" and devoted much of her life in service to the church, volunteering as an education director, youth leader, and lector. She also volunteered at her children's schools as a room mother, band booster, and PTA officer. After spending 14 years as a stay-at-home mother and farm wife, Janie went back to work and served in administrative positions until her retirement at age 65. She had a strong work ethic and rarely missed work - even as she faced health challenges - and was greatly respected by both supervisors and co-workers. Her hobbies included reading, sewing, playing piano (teaching all five children to play), gardening, and crafting. Janie and Dale loved to travel and visited many locations across the U.S., with New Orleans being one of their favorite destinations. Above all, Janie loved her family and was happiest when her children and grandchildren visited or called for a chat. Even as their income was fixed in retirement, she and Dale were generous, and they were especially talented at finding gifts that complemented the interests of family and friends. The family would like to thank Viviant Healthcare of Charleston, SC, Brown Memorial Nursing Home in Circleville, OH, and Angela Simmons, her special caregiver at Viviant, for the love and care they provided Janie and Dale during their final days. They are especially grateful to Adrian Darst, their grandson, for the love, kindness, and care he afforded them for the last several years of their lives. A funeral mass will be held for Janie on Wednesday, October 5, at 11:30 am at St. Joseph's Catholic Church in West Ashley, SC. A graveside service will be held at St. Joseph's Cemetery in Circleville, OH, at 1:30 pm on Wednesday, October 12. Flowers are welcome at either service; donations can be made to St. Vincent De Paul in Charleston, SC. Local arrangements entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger. Mary Jane Elliott
Recommended for you
Load comments