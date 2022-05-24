New Holland - Mary Jane "Pat" Norris, passed away on May 20, 2022. She was born on October 28, 1923 in Walkulla Co., FL. On August 30, 1947 she married Clarence Eugene "Gene" Norris who passed away in 2007. She is survived by her children Clarence Wayne (Lissa) Norris of Circleville and Sally Kay (Ed) Wheeler of Piketon, grandchildren Jessica Marijane (Tommy) Brewster, Ross Edward (Kelly) Wheeler, great grandchildren Rosalind Grace Wheeler and Thomas Edward and Maeleigha Kay Brewster. She was preceded in death by her parents Will and Amanda (Crum) Daughtry, 5 brothers, William, Preston, Lester, Raymond and Clinton Daughtry, 7 sisters Emmie Mae Thompson, Sally Geneva Thompson, Elsie V. Sarvis, Betty Harrell, Fay Carter, Amanda Padgett and Doris Lucile Chason. Surviving are a brother Harvey Daughtry and sister Meredith Martin. Pat was a member at Browns Chapel United Methodist Church where she taught Sunday school for many years. She was also a member of the Clarksburg Grange. A special thank you to all of the staff at Promedica Hospice, formally Heartland Hospice. A private family service will be held at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Dean Queen officiating. Graveside service will be 12:30 p.m. Tuesday May 24, 2022 at Browns Chapel Cemetery, Clarksburg. Memorial contributions may be made to Browns Chapel UMC. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Mary Jane "Pat" Norris
