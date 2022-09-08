Circleville - Mary "Jane" Seymour, of Circleville, passed away September 3, 2022. Jane was born August 8, 1922 to deceased parents William and Lillian Rizer of Adelphi. She was married 49 years to her deceased husband Merl Seymour who passed away in 1992. Jane is survived by her children Judy Leming, Sharon (Ronnie) Harper and David Seymour, grandchildren Mike, Brian Speakman, Becky McKowan, Arvena Jane (Mike) Moore, Jerry (Marla) Harper, Eric (Kimberly) Harper and Stephanie (Jeff) Rigsby, 11 great grandchildren, 4 great-great grandchildren. She was preceded in death by son Danny, son-in-law Jim Leming, daughter-in-law Sherry Seymour, granddaughter Candance Seymour, great grandson Benjamin Swalbaugh, sisters Violet Mae Conrad, Marie Wahl and Annabell Azbell and sister-in-law Grace Dresbach. Jane was a faithful Christian, loving mother, grandmother and friend to many. She was a member of Circleville First Church of Christ in Christian Union. Funeral service will be 2:00 p.m. Friday September 9, 2022 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Pastor Jay Neff officiating. Burial will be in Green Summit Cemetery in Adelphi where she grew up. Family will receive friends Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to Circleville First Church of Christ Christian Union. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Mary "Jane" Seymour
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Seymour as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
