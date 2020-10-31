Mary Jo Crosby, 63, of Kingston, passed away Tuesday, Oct. 27, 2020 at the Adena Regional Medical Center, following a brief illness.
She was born Feb. 17, 1957 in Columbus, Ohio, daughter of the late Robert and Betty (Cluff) Gutheil. On Feb. 27, 1975 she married Lloyd C. Crosby, and together they shared over 45 years of marriage.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her son and daughter-in-law, Phillip (Heather) Crosby; her four grandchildren, Madilynn (fiancé Eric Grubb) Crosby, Samuel Crosby, Jack Crosby, and Chase Crosby; her great-granddaughter, Braelyn Grubb; her siblings, Carol (Keith) Casey, Judy Gutheil, Susan Wendt, Sally Henson, and Rose (Art) Persinger; her best friend, Barbara Stephens; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, extended family members, and close friends. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by two brothers, Dr. Richard A. Gutheil, and John Gutheil.
Mary was a postal worker for the United States Post Office and served the Ross County area for over 30 years. She was a member of the Mt. Pleasant Church in Kingston. In her free time, Mary enjoyed going shopping and looking for great bargains. She also loved traveling with her husband Lloyd, where they enjoyed taking trips to Hawaii and out west. Mary was beloved by all who met her. She had a ministry of kindness and tried to make everyone she met feel loved. Mary would often purchase gifts or say kind words to many she encountered in her daily life. Her life represented the unconditional love of Jesus. Mary will be dearly missed by all who knew her. Her family is comforted by the fact she is with her Lord and Savior Jesus Christ, and that one day they will see her again in the eternal glory of Heaven.
The family will plan a memorial service and announce it at a future date.
