Mary K. Harding

Mary Kay Harding, 41, of Circleville passed away on Oct. 11, 2019. She was born on Dec. 25, 1977 in Columbus to Mike and Patricia (Sowers) Hoop.
She is survived by her father, Mike (Debbie) Hoop; her mother, Patricia (James) Osborn; her husband, Jeremy Harding; her children, Jeremy (Courtney) Harding and Taylor Nicole Harding; siblings, Chris (Toni) Hoop, Billie (Jessie) Sherrick, Tug (Danielle) Hoop, Tonya Edgington and Kayla Hoop.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019 at noon at the Wellman Funeral Home with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service at noon.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.