Mary K. Kiser, age 85, went to be with her Lord and Savior on Jan. 2, 2021.
She was born Jan. 17, 1935 in Grayson Kentucky. The daughter of Everett and Zara (Rice) Damron.
She attended the Heritage Nazarene Church of Circleville. She was retired from Fifth Third Bank after 18 years of service.
She is preceded in death by her parents and brothers, Harold, Marion and Paul Vernon.
She is survived by her husband of 66 years, Forrest Kiser; her sons, Richard (Darlene), of Stoutsville, Dennis (Kelley), of Cleveland; daughters, Deborah (Barry) Young, of Tacoma, Washington, and Pamela (Wayne) Rhoades, of Circleville; grandchildren, James (Bethany) Shaffer, of Wilmington, Ohio, Justin Shaffer, of Lockbourne, Ohio, Kyle (Shannon) Kiser, of Lancaster, Ohio, Travis (Lisa) Kiser, of California, Katherine (Mannie) Sargi, of Cleveland; great-grandchildren, Sawyer, Sophie and Jayde Shaffer, Teddy, Gwen and Auggie Kiser, and Enzo Sargi; sister-in-law, Ruth Damron; nephews, Lynn and Britt Damron; cousins, Shrydan (Ruth) Huffman, of Grayson, Kentucky, Kenneth (Sue) Rice, of Grayson, Kentucky, and Evelyn (Robert) Holbrook, of Lexington, Kentucky; and sister-in-law, Moncie Kiser, of Zephery Hills, Floirda.
Mary’s private funeral service will be held at Circleville Heritage Nazarene Church.
Arrangements have been entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger funeral home.