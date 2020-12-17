Mary Kay Temple, age 96, passed away December 14, 2020. Her Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East main Street Circleville, on Monday, December 21 from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Her funeral service will follow at 1 p.m. with Steven Gary officiating. Everyone in attendance must wear masks. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a memory or condolence with Mary’s family.

To plant a tree in memory of Mary Temple as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.

