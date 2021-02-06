Stoutsville - Mary K. Kingery, 83, of Stoutsville, passed away on Feb. 3, 2021 at Brown Memorial.
She was born on April 9, 1937 in Ross County, the daughter of Harold and Nora (Spurgeon) Hester.
She was retired from RCA; loved flowers, gardening, cooking and all her grandkids. No one ever left her house hungry or empty handed. She was the best mom and grandma ever and will be missed by many.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Kenneth Kingery Jr.; son, Steven Kingery; great-grandson, Jayden Charles Felix Radcliff; 11 brothers and sisters.
She is survived by her children, Jim (Kelly) Kingery, Debra (Albert) Binkley, Danny (Halie) Kingery and Diane (Chuck) Boltenhouse; 16 grandchildren; 29 great-grandchildren; two great-great-grandchildren; siblings, Janet Jovanovic, Ruth Cheekwood, Gary (Bonnie) Hester and Warren (Pam) Hester.
Funeral service will be held 1 p.m. Friday, Feb. 5, 2021 at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating.
Burial will be in Maple Hill Cemetery.
Friends may call from 11 a.m. Friday until the time of service.
Memorial contributions may be made to Brown Memorial, 158 East Mound Street, Circleville or Heartland Hospice 116 Morris Road, Suite B, Circleville.
COVID-19 restrictions apply.
The family wishes to thank Heartland Hospice Staff, Brown Memorial Staff and special thank you to assisted living staff, Rachel, Karson, Briauna, Erica and Kelly and Saraue.
Mary Kingery