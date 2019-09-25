Mary Koonce, 96, of Circleville, passed from this life to her eternal home on Sept. 25, 2019.
She was born on July 22, 1923 in Byram, Mississippi to Mark and Onnie (Priscott) Becknell.
In addition to her parents and eight siblings, Mary is preceded in death by, Wayne Koonce, her loving husband of 67 years.
Mary is survived by daughters, Gail K. (Jim) Shank of Circleville, and Linda C. (Neal) Peck of Powell; five grandchildren, Drs. Kyle (Brooke) Shank of Greenwood, Indiana, Karrie (Kenny) Bowden of York, South Carolina, Jennifer (Tim) Cox of Xenia, Sean (Hannah) Peck of Goshen, Indiana, and Megan Peck of Powell; four great-grandchildren, Allison, Ryan, Logan, and Nolan.
Mary and her husband were charter members of Circleville First Baptist Church where Mary continued to serve the Lord. She previously worked at The Circleville Oil Company as the credit manager.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, Sept. 27, 2019 at 2 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville.
Burial will follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home on Friday from noon until the time of service at 2 p.m.
If desired, memorial contributions may be made to the Circleville First Baptist Church or Heartland Hospice of Circleville.
The family wishes to express their gratitude to the Wyngate Senior Living staff for the care they so lovingly provided.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.