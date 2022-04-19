Circleville - Mary E. Lane, 99, of Circleville passed away on April 12, 2022.
She was born on December 25, 1922 in Pickaway County to Ray and Carrie (Fretwell) McCann. In addition to her parents she was preceded in death by her husband Theodore Lane and siblings Ruth Stone, Raymond McCann and Jenny Martin.
Mary is survived by her children Nancy Arledge, Jim Anderson, Bill Climer, Susan McNiell, step daughter Roberta Demoline, 20 grandchildren, 36 great-grandchildren, 41 great-great-grandchildren, 17 great-great-great-grandchildren and by sister Dorothy Thurston.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 23, 2022 at 11 a.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery with Chaplain Jim Ferrell officiating. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Mary Lane