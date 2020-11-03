Mary M. Grubb left this world after 100 impressive years on October 30, 2020. She was born August 16, 1920 to her parents Frank McGinnis and Elizabeth Roundhouse in Circleville, Ohio. Mary enjoyed her work as a legal secretary until her retirement and was very talented in typing and shorthand. Mary worked for the Pickaway County Courthouse for a number of years. She was a member of The Pickaway County Historical Society. Mary was a strong and independent woman who liked to read, loved music and her chocolates. She will be missed by her friends and family.
She is preceded in death by her parents; her brothers Francis and John McGinnis; her sisters Ann Spangler and Betty “Teen” Blubaugh; her son-in-law Tom Imler and her husband Dan Grubb.
Left to mourn her passing are her children Mary Sue (Don) Guseman, Julie Imler and Phillip (Jane) Grubb; her grandchildren Jeff Guseman, Tom Imler Jr., Tim (Cathy) Imler, Christopher Grubb and Bonnie Drew; her great-grandchildren Tad Imler, Tabitha Imler and Caleb Drew; her good friend Sally Lemaster and her special cousin Margee Stout; as well as nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral Home, located at 151 East Main Street Circleville, on Wednesday November 4 from 11 to 1 with Mary’s funeral service at 1 p.m. Chaplain Jim Ferrell will officiate and burial will follow at St. Joseph’s Cemetery. The family would like to give special thanks to Heartland Hospice and Brown Memorial Home for Mary’s care. Please visit www.schoedinger.com to share a personal memory or condolence with Mary’s family.