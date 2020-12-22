Mary McElvain, 71, of Kingston, passed away on Dec. 20, 2020.
She was born on July 1, 1949 in Circleville to Willis and Evelyn (Lee) Gillian.
In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by sister, Betty Gray; and a brother, John Gillian.
Mary is survived by her husband, Mike McElvain; son, Michael (Miki) Tarter; grandchildren, Brittany Tarter, Brooklyn (Duncan) McQueen, Anthony and Chase Tarter; siblings, William “Bill”, Lawrence “Larry” and Mike (Paula) Gillian, Debbie (Dave) Miller; and by numerous nieces and nephews.
Graveside services will be held on Wednesday, Dec. 23, 2020 at 10 a.m. at Mount Pleasant Cemetery.
