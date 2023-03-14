Circleville - Mary A. (Vanover) Nelson, 76, of Circleville died on March 10, 2023 at her residence. She was born December 30, 1946 in Vinton Co. to James and Mildred (Yaple) Vanover. She was preceded in death by her husband Earl R. Nelson and brothers Jack, Carl, Chester, Billy, Junior and Donald. Mary is survived by her daughters Rhonda Nelson and Martha (Scott) Pontius, grandchildren Tiffany (Matt) Rettig and Tyler Pontius, great grandson Mason Rettig and one on the way Ellie, God granddaughter Emily Morris. She is also survived by her brother Jimmy (Eileen) Vanover, sisters-in-law Mary (Mark) Bland and Peg (Howard) Nelson and by special friends Mick and Joyce Dumm, Ronnie and Kathy Maxson, Linda and Angie Arledge, John and Carolyn Kiser, Charles and Carol Hammond and many special nieces and nephews. Funeral service will be held 11:00 a.m. Wednesday March 15, 2023 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville. Burial will follow in Hitler-Ludwig Cemetery. Visitation will be 4-8 Tuesday. Memorial contributions may be made to Emmett Chapel U.M.C. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Mary Nelson
To plant a tree in memory of Mary Nelson as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
Recipe of the Day
You must be logged in to react. Click any reaction to login.