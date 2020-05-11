Mary Patricia “Patty” Smallwood, 71, of Circleville, died May 8, 2020 at Laurels of Walden.
She was born on March 29, 1949 in Columbus, the daughter of Elizabeth “Macky” and Clifton “Bud” Wilder.
She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Karen Thatcher and her beloved dog, Josie.
She is survived by her son, Tyler Smallwood; daughter, Angie Smallwood and her forever love Mark Gray; grandchildren, Tyler (Aya) Smallwood, Hunter Smallwood, Summer (Nathan) Hill, Troy Smallwood, Nevaeh Smallwood and Brandon McGowan; great granddaughter, Akari Smallwood; siblings, Ruthane (Paul) Thompson, Molly (Paul) Morris, Tim (Medi) Wilder, Frank Wilder and Judy (Ronnie) Miller; and many nieces and nephews.
She enjoyed reading, sewing, crocheting and other crafts. She also enjoyed spending time with family, watcher her grandkids play sports and playing cards and scrabble. She liked watching movies, sci-fi channel and Ghost Adventures.
She collected Native American figures and anything purple.
Graveside service will be 1 p.m. Thursday in Maple Hill Cemetery.
