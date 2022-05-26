Circleville - Mary (Mallory) Penn passed away peacefully May 16, 2022 in Circleville, Ohio. Mrs. Penn was born August 17, 1925 in Jonesboro, Arkansas, to Dr. Jasper N. and Quinnie (Karr) Mallory. In addition to her parents, she was preceded in death by her beloved husband, Richard W. Penn, twin sister Martha McCombs (Edward), and step-mother Beulah Mallory.
Mrs. Penn was born into a family of college educators who worked at Jonesboro College, Jonesboro, Arkansas, and Union University in Jackson, Tennessee. Upon her graduation from Union University, she and her twin sister began work that contributed to a top-secret World War II project in Oak Ridge, Tennessee. It would later be known as the Manhattan Project. It was there that the sisters met the men who would become their husbands, Richard W. Penn and Edward M. McCombs.
In Circleville, Mary worked at the Pickaway Manor Nursing Home beginning with its founding in 1971, and served as the Administrator from 1978 - 1984. She was known for taking a personal interest in each client.
Like her husband, sister, and parents, Mary spent her life-time serving others. She supported the activities of her husband, children, and grandchildren which included civic work and youth activities at the Trinity Lutheran Church, Girl Scouts, swim team, and others.
She is survived by children Marilyn P. Allen, Katherine P. Warner, and Stephen M. Penn (Kathleen); 4 loving grandchildren, including Christopher P. Allen (fiancée Lacy Ames) and Kaitlyn Warner Berry (Tyler); and great-grandchildren Evelyn Ames Allen and Mallory Mae Berry.
The family had a private burial service. Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville, Ohio, is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
If you would like to honor Mary with a memorial donation, please support a charity or organization that serves the people of Pickaway County. Two family suggestions are the Trinity Lutheran Church and the Pickaway County YMCA, Circleville.
The family wishes to thank the Pickaway Manor Assisted Living staff for their loving and devoted care of our mother. Mary Penn
