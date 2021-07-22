Stoutsville - Mary M. Peters, 93, of Stoutsville, peacefully passed away on Saturday, July 17, 2021.
She was born Feb. 26, 1928 in Pickaway County to the late Harley and Rosemary (Wilson) Brown.
Along with her parents, she is preceded in death by her husband, Clarence William Peters; sister, Donna L. Brown; brothers, James and Fred.
Mary is survived by her daughter, Connie Farley (Bob Kerns); grandson, Troy Farley (Samantha); great-grandchildren, Abigail Farley and Connor Farley; brother, David (Sandy); and Bob's children, Arron Kerns and Jennifer Skinner (Nick); and grandchildren, Ellyza and Maxwell.
Mary's family will receive visitors from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 22, 2021 and on Friday, July 23, 2021 from 12 until 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio.
Funeral services will be held on Friday at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in Hitler Ludwig Cemetery.
The family would like to thank Heartland Hospice for the care they gave Mary.
Memorial contributions are suggested to Heartland Hospice, 116 Morris Road, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Mary Peters