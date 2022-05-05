Mary Potter

Circleville - Mary Cornelia Potter, 93, went home to be with her Savior on May 1, 2022.
We don't use this phrase lightly because our mom firmly believed in Jesus. Her life demonstrated this in the living example of her faith to her family and friends. She was born Jan. 11, 1939 in Huntington, West Virginia to Harvey and Faye Johnson. She graduated from Huntington East High School in 1957 and attended Decatur Baptist College in Decatur, TX where she earned an Associate Degree in Science. Mary then graduated from Texas Women's University in 1964 with a B.S. in Library Science. She married Wendell Louis Potter on Nov. 27, 1964 at Highlawn Baptist Church in Huntington, WVA. She worked for the Columbus City School system in the library department and the library of Ohio Christian University in Circleville, Ohio. Both Mary and Wendell were members of Logan Elm Baptist Church in Circleville, Ohio. Mary valued her faith, family and friends. Her faith was paramount to her. She had her children in church even when they didn't want to go. She loved singing in the church choirs and performing in cantatas.
Quoted from her children, "When we were young, mom always had our back. We were always her primary concern. Whether it was putting braces on our teeth, not letting us play outside until we finished our reading and comforting us when we were down, she always took care of us." Much comfort is provided to her family through the verse John 11:25: "I am the resurrection and the life. The one who believes in Me will live, even though they die". Mary is preceded in death by her husband Wendell of 53 years.
Mary is survived by children, Kimberly Smith, Timothy (Kelly) Potter, and Ericka (David) Purtee; grandchildren, Dustin (Ellen Weglade) Potter, Iris (Hoover) Potter, Brandon Richley, Derrick Richley, Mary Purtee, Zachary Purtee, Shane Hoffman, Isaac Purtee, Emma Potter, Phillip Worthington, Evelyn Potter, Sarah Potter, and Wyatt Potter; great-grandchildren, Hannah Potter, Gracie Mae Potter, Lillian Potter, Elijah Potter and Abigail Potter.
Visitation will occur from 10 to 11 a.m. at Logan Elm Baptist Church, 22530 Bolender Pontious Road, Circleville, on Friday, May 6, with funeral services starting at 11 a.m. with Pastor Dave Cavanaugh officiating. Graveside burial immediately follow at Forest Cemetery on North Court Street, Circleville, Ohio. Mary Potter