Mary R. Wertman-Wilson

Tallahassee - Mary Rosalie (Rosie) Wertman-Wilson passed away on Monday, Sept. 13, 2021.
She was born June 30, 1932 in Huntington, West Virginia, the oldest of two siblings, to William Clifford Shepherd and Mary Alice Jones-Shepherd-Martin.
She graduated from Parkersburg High School, and attended West Virginia Wesleyan in Buckhannon, West Virginia, where she studied voice and music.
Rosie was born in the mountains of rural Appalachia, the daughter of a Methodist minister. She grew up in the Methodist Church where she sang in the choir and fell in love with gospel music. She became part of a trio that sang gospel throughout Appalachia.
She loved gardening and animals and never met a stranger. The gifts she brought to this world were many, but chief among them were love, music, kindness and laughter. She loved to laugh. She loved her children and grandchildren more than anything on this planet and with God, her children were her everything.
She was kind-hearted, fiercely loyal to her family and would help anyone in need without a second thought.
Rosie is survived by her brother, Paul Shepherd, of Vienna, West Virginia; and nieces, Beth McClead, Meg Esbenshade, Jenny Corra and Amy McBride, all of Parkersburg, West Virginia; her four children: son, William (Bill) Wertman and spouse William (Billy) Fontaine, of Tallahassee; son, John B. Wilson, of Naples, Florida, spouse Tasha Wilson; and three grandchildren, Jackson, Alena and Alex Wilson; daughter, Mary L. Hodges, of Ponce de Leon, Florida, spouse Henry D Hodges; and three grandchildren, David Hodges and fiancé Janet Sanders; and two great-grandchildren, Theo and John Henry Hodges; Molly and Ethan Ream, of Tallahassee, and Hal Hodges, of DeFuniak Springs; son, Joseph F. Wilson, of Hubert, North Carolina, and spouse Paola Wilson; and three grandchildren, Joe Jr., Danny and Lauren Wilson; and her beloved dog, Little Girl.
There will be a memorial service at a later date to celebrate Rosie's life.
The family requests that in lieu of flowers, memorial contributions be made to Big Bend Hospice, 1723 Mahan Center Boulevard, Tallahassee, Florida 32308 in honor and celebration of her beautiful life. Mary R. Wertman-Wilson