Circleville - Mary Rose McCain, 85, of Circleville passed away on April 11, 2022.
She was born on September 27, 1936 in Ashland, Ohio to Samuel and Catherine (Corrigan) Esely.
She was preceded in death by her parents.
Mary is survived by her husband Donald McCain, brother Samuel H. Esely Jr. of Florida and a sister Tamara Backus of Portsmouth.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, April 15, 2022 at 11 a.m. in Harrison Township Cemetery.
