Circleville - Mary L Sims, 90, of Circleville, passed away peacefully on Sept. 4, 2021.
She was born Oct. 7, 1930 to Chester and Bertha (Johnson) Combs.
She was a devoted woman who loved the Lord, her family and church. Mary and her husband was instrumental in starting two Church of Gods in Circleville.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Charles Sims; and brothers, Roy, Chester Jr, Kenneth, Eddie and Wesley.
Mary is survived by her children, Chuck (Sharon) Sims and Patty (Steve) Sharp; grandchildren, Janet (Steve) Wastier, Steve (Charity) Sharp, Chuck (Jill) Sims and David (Melinda) Sharp; great-grandchildren, Courtney, Olivia, Leroy, Alyssa, Lillie, Ella, Troy, Zac and Luke; brothers, John, Bob, Cecil, Curtis and Donald Combs; sisters, Juanita Adams, Betty Perkins and Donna Dicus; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Funeral services will be Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 at 2:30 p.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Forest Cemetery.
Friends may call at the funeral home Wednesday from 1:30 p.m. until the time of service.
Family requests memorial contributions to River of Life Church 25428 state Route 104, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
Mary Sims