Mary Sue Eitel, age 89 of Darbyville, Ohio passed away December 7, 2020 at Circleville Post Acute Nursing Home. Born August 31, 1931 in Columbus, Ohio to Filmore Clayton Riser and Eunice May (Hott) Riser. She was raised by her loving Uncle and Aunt,Turney Calvert and Jennie (Hott) Calvert. Mary loved Darbyville and she spoke of it fondly.
Mary was a a graduate of Jackson Township High School. She loved artwork and painted many beautiful pictures. She had a love for music and shared her love by playing the keyboard in nursing homes.
One of the special talents Mary had was she loved carpentry, she learned as a young girl from Uncle Turney. She was not a stranger to adding a room on, whatever needed done she could do it. She spoke affectionately of her Aunt Jane and Uncle Turney who taught her to be soft as silk but tough as nails if she needed to be.
She retired from Westfall School District as a bus driver. Mary worked hard all her life raising three sons and nurturing her grandchildren who she loved with all her heart and would go to no ends to do special things for each of them. She enjoyed special trips with her husband and camping.
She was a past member of the Trinity Lutheran Church in Circleville.
Preceded in death by her parents Fhilmore & Eunice (Hott) Riser, Uncle and Aunt Turney and Jennie (Hott) Calvert, in-laws John Daniel Eitel Sr. and Daisey Eitel who she thought of as her own parents, brothers, Fhilmore Riser, Bob Riser, and Ed Riser. Sisters Lily Tobanji and Jeannie Riser, loving husband John Daniel Eitel, Jr. and oldest son John Daniel Eitel III.
Mary is survived by her sister Betty Fielder of Cleveland, Ohio, Sons David Eitel, Laurelville, Brian (Joanne) Eitel, Darbyville, daughter-in-law Brenda Eitel. Five grandchilderen: Johnny Eitel IV (Cinda) Eitel, Joseph Eitel (Supartarayudee) Eitel, Amy Eitel, BJ Eitel (Jessica Nicole), and Brock Eitel (Amy Hyatt). Eight great grandchildren: Johnny Eitel V, Ashley Eitel, Deven Eitel, Taylor Eitel, Christian Pisauro, Darby Eitel, Brody Eitel, and Marleigh Eitel. One great-great grandchild: Alivia Eitel, Sister-in-law Harriet Riser, several other sister-in-law’s, (Eitel girls) that she loved dearly. They taught her to play Euchre when she was a young girl and visited her in the care home to play Euchre or just to visit. Several nieces and nephews she loved and they knew her loving spirit and special spot she had for each of them; many cousins and friends.
Special thank you to Circleville Post Acute Nursing Home for their wonderful care.
Arrangements by Oliver Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville, Ohio. Burial will be at a later date due to COVID-19. Per Mary’s wishes she will be cremated and burial will be in Darbyville Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to: The Heart Association and The Cancer Association.
Mary Sue leaves these words to her family: “Don’t cry about me” Be happy and be good”.
