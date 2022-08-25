Mary Thomas

Kentucky - Mary Ruth Thomas, at the age of 82 went home to be with her Heavenly Father Sunday, August 21, 2022. She was born April 16, 1940. She is the daughter of Walter Earl and Lillian Roberta (Starkey) Cottrell. She is survived by her four sons: David (Sherry) Thomas of Finksburg, MD, Jonathan (Tina Mae) Thomas of Bowling Green, KY, Rev. Timothy (Karen) Thomas of Craigsville, VA and Paul (Kayo) Thomas of ChulaVista, CA. She has eight grandchildren: Autumn (Clay) Myers, Courtney (DJ) Burke, Mirinda (Ben) Cossel, Aaron Thomas, Andrea (Justin) Myers, Keith (Chelsea) Thomas, Delaney Thomas and Jake Thomas, She also has five great grandchildren: Carson Myers, Allie Myers, Ainsley Myers, Leo Burke and Lily Burke. Mary's siblings that have proceeded in death are Brothers Earl, Marvin and Daniel; and Sisters Caroline and Margie. She has a surviving brother Stephen Cottrell. Mary was most proud of her four boys, raising them being a single parent. She shared her testimony daily of her love for her Heavenly Father, for the peace and comfort he gave her. When she was able she loved gardening. She enjoyed all kinds of flowers. Visitation 12:00 pm and Services at 1:00 pm at Wellman Funeral Home, 1455 N. Court St. Circleville, OH, Saturday 8/27/22. Following the Service she will be buried at Forest Cemetery in Circleville, Ohio.