Mary Underhill

Circleville - Mary C. Underhill, 87, of Circleville, passed away Nov. 12, 2021.
She was born Feb. 8, 1934 in Renville, Ohio, the daughter of Samuel and Edith (Dawson) West.
Mary retired from Nationwide Insurance and was a cook at several places.
She attended Pontious UMC, was a member of Red Hat Society and loved to play cards.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, David E. Underhill; daughter, Sally Underhill; and sister, Janet Wilson.
Mary is survived by her children, Rhonda (Andy) Miller, David (Becky) Underhill, Denise (Chris) Thomas, Samuel (Shelley) and Daniel (Donna) Underhill; 12 grandchildren; and 15 great-grandchildren.
Funeral service will be 11 a.m., Tuesday, Nov. 16, 2021 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville.
Burial will be in Forest Lawn Cemetery, Columbus.
Family will receive friends Monday 4-7 at the funeral home.
Memorial contributions may be made to ProMedica Home Health, Hospice and Palliative Care.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
