Circleville - MaryAnn Elizabeth Martin, age 85, of Circleville, Ohio passed away Sept. 24, 2021, at Post-Acute Care, surrounded by her family.
In her lifetime, she worked as a bus driver for Franklin County Board of Developmental Disabilities (FCBDD), St. James the Less, cooking for nuns, Volunteering Special Olympics, Lady of year 2001-2002 K of C, and Cooking for Knights of Columbus Fish Fries.
She enjoyed family, grand and great-grandchildren, they brought special joy to her, friends, camping, shooting, cleaning, organizing and being in charge!
She is survived by loving husband of 66 years, Ron Martin; five children, Ronald (Penny) Martin, Mark (Bev) Martin, Kathy Mackey, Rose (Brett) Clay, David (Katie) Martin; 15 grandchildren; and 18 great-grandchildren; and one on the way; sister, Kathleen Vacheresse; and brother, Michael (Mary) Conner; brothers-in-law, Tony (Marian) Martin, Dave Martin; many nieces and nephews; and special neighbors, The Lamothe's and Eckles.
She is preceded in death by her parents, Marion D. and Rose (Kirchner) Conner; sisters, Barbara Turner, Patricia Conner, Rebecca Conner; grandson, Gregory Martin Mehrle; great-grandson, Nathan Vance; and son-in-law, James Mackey.
Friends may call 1-7 p.m. Wednesday, Sept. 29, 2021 at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with prayer service at 6:40 p.m.
Mass will be held on Thursday, Sept. 30, 2021 at 10 a.m. at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Circleville.
Burial will take place at a later date.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. MaryAnn Martin