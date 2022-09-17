Marylin Hinton

Adelphi - Marylin Sue Hinton, 83, passed peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 16, 1939, in Adelphi, to the late George A. and Nina Tisdale Ricketts.
On February 2, 1957, she married Glenn E. Hinton, who survives. Their love never faltered through their 65 years. As Glenn will tell you, he was friends with her brother, Bob, first because he had a horse. Then he noticed that cute little girl in the green shorts always with her brother. He says, "He chased her through the alley!" He knew she was the one.
Glenn and Sue went on to have 3 children who survive: Drena (Hinton) Clyne, of Westerville, OH. They are proud of whom she has become. To spread her wings to find who she is as well as her strength to face life's challenges. Casey (Kathy) Hinton, of Whitesboro, Texas. She always called him her baby boy. She was immensely proud of his ability to envision and follow his dreams. You could have asked her anytime and she would have been glad to tell you all about him. Judy (Tom) Ortman, of Chillicothe, OH. Her little girl, always by her side and always best friends. She is also survived by 5 grandchildren, Chad (Carrie) Hoover, Carrie (Emery) Bennett, Corey (Melissa) Hoover, Rusty (Michelle) Ortman, and Emmy Ortman; 7 great grandchildren; 1 great-great grandchild; brother, Robert (Kay) Ricketts; and sisters-in-laws, Beverly Hinton Schwalbach and Joane Goodman Hinton.
In addition to her parents, Sue was predeceased by her son-in-law, Craig Hoover; 4 sisters and 4 brothers. She was the baby of 10 children. She had countless friends and a lifetime of memories.
In the journey of her life, she was a long time resident of Adelphi, OH. She was a Wildcat graduating from Laurelville High School in 1957. She retired from Zane Trace Schools as the Elementary Librarian. She was a member of the Colerain United Methodist Church, Zane Trace Athletic Boosters, Ross County Agricultural Women's Auxiliary, and Ross County Agricultural Society "Fairladies." She fully enjoyed what she did and those she met in her days. She enjoyed crafts, reading, baking, her grandchildren, shopping trips with friends, camping at the fair, attending and volunteering for Zane Trace sporting events, playing bullcrap with her family (even though she was not good at it) and getting her hair done was a top priority even when she didn't feel well.
Sue loved her family, she was always there to support our dreams, success as well as failures. We were blessed to have lived a full, loving family filled upbringing.
Sue inspired many individuals to read: a monetary memorial contribution or book donation in her memory can be made to the Zane Trace Elementary Library (946 St Rt 180, Chillicothe, OH 45601). Contributions may also be given to the Colerain Township Fire Department (7135 St Rt 180, Kingston, OH 45644).
Funeral services will be held on Sunday, September 18 at 2:00 p.m. at the HILL FUNERAL HOME, Kingston with Rev. James Vandagriff officiating. Burial will follow in Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi. The family will receive friends on Sunday from 1:00 p.m. until the time of the service at Hill's. Condolences and floral gifts can be made on Sue's online guest registry at www.hillfhkingston.com Marylin Hinton
