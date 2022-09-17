Marylin Hinton

Adelphi - Marylin Sue Hinton, 83, passed peacefully Wednesday, September 14, 2022 at her residence. She was born April 16, 1939, in Adelphi, to the late George A. and Nina Tisdale Ricketts.

