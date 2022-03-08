Marylou Hill

Williamsport - Marylou Taylor Hill, 54, of Williamsport, passed away on March 1, 2022.
She was born in Columbus, Ohio to Charles "Red" and Carolyn (Taylor) Smith on March 18, 1967.
Marylou was graduate of Groveport Madison High School, class of 1985.
She was married to her loving husband, Shaun, who passed in 2019, for almost 28 years.
Marylou owned a daycare service, worked as a medical assistant and most recently was the owner of LucyLou's Designs Jewelry.
Marylou was a very caring and loving woman. She loved her friends and family very much and would do anything for them. Spending time with her granddaughter, Minnie, who was Grammy's Pumpkin, was a highlight of Marylou's days.
Marylou loved jewelry making, collecting antique furniture and was very passionate about exploring and researching her family history, which took her all the way to being a proud descendant of Pocahontas.
She also loved cooking and baking. She would often share the story of finding the "best" cheesecake recipe with Shaun, but never really finding a favorite, because they made too many to taste and could not finally decide on "just the one."
Marylou is preceded in death by and reunited with her husband, Shaun Hill; mother, Carolyn; aunt, Linda; and others who she greatly missed.
She is survived by and will be greatly missed by her children, Hamilton (Madison) Hill and Nik Hill; father, Charles "Red" Smith; granddaughter, Minnie Hill; siblings, Matthew (Nicole) Smith, Timothy Smith, Marilyn Gleason, Brenda (Mary) Smith; nieces and nephews, Tammi Sue Blount, Amanda Smith, Timi Smith, Tiffani Smith, Ethan Smith; three great-nieces; and two great-nephews; and many cousins.
Marylou is also survived by special supportive friends, Teresa Blested, Teresa Nungester and Tammy Howard; as well as her pride and joy (her "other" children) and canine companions, BooBoo, Little B, and Abigail.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service.
Services to be planned for a later date.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Marylou's family. Marylou Hill