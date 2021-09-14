Circleville - Marylyn C. Rapp-Dickey, 34, of Circleville, Ohio passed away on Wednesday, Sept. 8, 2021 in Grove City.
Marylyn was born on May 25, 1987 in Beaumont, Texas and worked as a STNA and Phlebotomist.
Marylyn was preceded in death by her father, Larry Lynn Rapp.
Marylyn is survived by husband, Mark Dickey; children, Jaxyn James, Mya Chyanne, Makayla Lynn, Maryssa Jane, Jordyn Allen, Jaydyn Edward, Audrey and Serenity; Draven Stein, who was like a daughter; mother, Janie F. (Madden) Shepherd, Jim Carter; brother, Nick Carter; numerous cousins, aunts and uncles.
A memorial service officiated by Pastor Floyd Hubbell will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 17 with visitation half hour prior at South Bloomfield Methodist Church.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family for her children.
Marylyn Rapp-Dickey