Ashville - Mason Edward Roese, age 23 of Ashville, Ohio, joined hands with Jesus on Monday, Nov. 29, 2021.
He passed peacefully at home, surrounded by his loving family.
Mason was born in Columbus, Ohio on March 27, 1998, attended New Hope Academy from preschool to eighth grade, then attended Teays Valley High School where he was a member of the Class of 2016.
Mason served in the Air National Guard, studied civil engineering at The University of Cincinnati and was a member of Heritage Church of the Nazarene.
Mason married the love of his life, Andie, in July of 2020. Mason and Andie enjoyed serving the community through their business, "Rising Sun Coffee Co."
Mason is preceded in death by his grandmothers, Janet A. Roese and Marilyn Jacob; uncles and aunt, Dustin Roese, Jack and Jill Jacob.
Mason is survived by wife, Andrea "Andie" Flynn (Heffelfinger) Roese; parents, Shane E. and Teri D. (Jacob) Roese; sister, Sydnee (Phillip) Lunt; brothers, Isaac Roese and Holden Roese; grandfathers, David E. Roese and Dean Jacob; mother and father-in-law, Doug and Phyllis Heffelfinger; numerous aunts, uncles, cousins and extended family and friends.
Visitation with family will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. and 4 to 9 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 2 with funeral service at 11 a.m. on Friday, Dec. 3 at Heritage Church of the Nazarene, 2264 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Burial will follow at Harrison Township Cemetery in South Bloomfield, Ohio.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mason's memory to Steps for Sarcoma Walk/Run Fund #314006, The Ohio State University Foundation, 14 East 15th Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43201 or at giveto.osu.edu or New Hope Athletics, 2264 Walnut Creek Pike, Circleville, Ohio 43113.
Care of family and arrangements by Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, Ashville.
Online condolences may be left at olivercheekfuneralhome.com. Mason E. Roese