Matthew Hanshaw-Vanderpool

Circleville - Matthew Steven Hanshaw-Vanderpool, born April 4, 1988 in Columbus Ohio to Patricia Johnson Mills and David B. Vanderpool, passed away Sunday, the 21st, in Circleville Ohio.
He was preceded in death by maternal and paternal grandparents; stepfather, Ray A. Mills; and niece, Kylin Hanshaw.
Survived by mother, Patricia (Buddy Roberts); father, David; brothers, Brian, Ryan, John and Steve Vanderpool; David and Michael Hanshaw and Ray Mills; sisters, Carrie and Elizabeth Vanderpool; Jennifer (Randy) Wright, Jessica Hanshaw, Rachael (Tim) Purdin, Amy (Sean) Geer, Natisha (David) Perkin, Kayla Mills and Nikki (Zach) Miller; numerous nieces and nephews; and extended family and friends.
Matt was an avid basketball player, music lover and an ace card player. Loved and forever missed by everyone he touched.
Memorial service will be held Friday, March 26, from 4-8 p.m. at New Beginnings Baptist Church located at 4239 state Route 316 in Ashville.
