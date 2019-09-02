Max B. Hupp, 80, of Chillicothe, passed from this life on Saturday morning, Aug. 31, 2019 in Riverside Hospitals, Columbus following a brief illness.
He was born Sept. 17, 1938 in Hallsville, the son of Roland and Garnet (Maxson) Hupp. On Oct. 11, 1959, he married Cynthia A. Peters, who preceded him in death April 4, 2016.
Surviving is a daughter, Delores Hupp, Circleville; sons, Daniel (Ann) Hupp and Donald Hupp, both of Chillicothe; a granddaughter, Ashleigh Hupp; a sister, Ruth Ann (Lloyd) Swackhammer, Laurelville; a sister-in-law, Kris (Brad Johnson) Peters, Seymour, Wisconsin; a brother, Edwin (Shirley) Hupp, Chillicothe; and several nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; wife; in-laws, Lawrence and Bernice Peters; sister, June (Boyd) Swackhammer; and brother, Lester (Betty) Hupp.
He was the owner and operator of Hupp Electric, a family business for more than 40 years.
Funeral services will be held at 1 p.m. on Friday, Sept. 6, 2019 in the Fawcett Oliver Glass and Palmer Funeral Home with the Rev. Bruce Hines officiating.
Burial will follow in Grandview Cemetery.
The family will receive friends at the funeral home from 4 to 8 p.m. on Thursday.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Zane Trace Athletic Boosters or the family invites you to write a note about your memories of Max and place it in the collection basket at the funeral home.
His memorial register is available at www.fawcett-palmer.com.