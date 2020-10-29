Max Kasler, 71, of Circleville passed away October 26, 2020.
He was born December 18, 1948 in Bishopville, Ohio to Donald and Nelva (Nichols) Kasler. He was an Army Veteran, a member of Bricklayers Local 55, lifelong member of Northridge Church of Christ and served as a deacon. He was an avid OSU Buckeyes fan and worked many projects all over the state. Max was especially proud of being masonry project manager for the Schottenstein Center.
The family wants to give a special thank you to his family, church family and friends for all of their help, thoughts and prayers.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his sister Linda Kasler, step son Eric Smith, stepmother Beulah Kasler, nephew Ben Kasler, mother-in-law Norma Jean Keller and stepsister Evalina Garner.
Max is survived by his wife Nancy (Keller) Kasler, step son Brian (Mendi) Smith, grandchildren Carter, Elliot, Ashton and Kaden, brothers David (Mary), Rodney (Wendy) and Philip (Robin) Kasler and by stepbrother Jerry McGlone.
Funeral services will be held on Friday, October 30, 2020 at 11 a.m. at the Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Springlawn Cemetery. Friends may call at the funeral home on Thursday from 4-7 p.m. Memorial contributions are suggested to The Greater Cincinnati Down syndrome Association at www.dsagc.com.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.