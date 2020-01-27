Max Rothgeb, age 65, passed away on Jan. 26, 2020.
He was born on Dec. 1, 1954 to the late Pete and Patsy Rothgeb.
Preceded in death by sister, Brenda Boysel; son, Eric Hastings; grandson, Dylan Hastings.
He worked as an electrician at Abbott Labs.
He is survived by wife, Phyllis; sons, Guy (Laura) Hastings, Shawn (Delta) Hastings, Max (Courtney) Rothgeb II, Jason (Sarah) Rothgeb, Gretchen Hastings; grandchildren, Austin, Sloan, Erin, Evan, Eric Hastings, Jason II, Angel, Chasity Rothgeb; great-grandchild, Oliver Hastings; sisters, Vanessa (Bert) Alsept, Enola Rothgeb.
Max was a devoted husband, father, grandfather, and role model. He will be greatly missed by his family and friends.
Friends may call at the Newcomer Southwest Chapel, 3393 Broadway, Grove City, on Wednesday, Jan. 29, 2020 from 5 to 8 p.m., where services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 30, 2020 at 10 a.m.
Interment to follow at Muhlenburg Cemetery.