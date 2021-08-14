Circleville - Maynard Burns, 93, of Circleville, passed away Aug. 11, 2021 at Pickaway Manor Nursing Home.
He was born Nov. 11, 1927 in Circleville, the son of Robert O. Burns and Edith D. Burns (Coleman) Russell.
He grew up as a member of the Nazarene Church and more recently was affiliated with Trinity Lutheran Church.
He is a WWII veteran where he served with the occupation forces in Japan as part of the 111th airborne division and the 187th paraglider regiment.
He worked for E.I. DuPont in Circleville as a maintenance and HVAC mechanic from 1955 until he retired in 1987.
Maynard was preceded in death by one brother, Carl Burns; and two sisters, Ruth Quincel Bartholomew and Norma Collins; and half- brother, Denver Burns.
Survivors include his loving wife, Mrs. Helen Burns; son, Tim; and daughter-in-law, Jenny (Hoover, Alabama); and grandchildren, Seth (Thompsons Station, Tennessee) and Amanda (Atlanta, Georgia); great-grandchildren, Owen and Lily Caroline Burns; son, Tyler ( Brandon, Florida); daughter-in-law, Merryl; and granddaughter, Kristen (Boca Raton, Florida); and nine nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, Aug. 16 with viewing at 10 a.m. and service at 11 a.m. at the Trinity Lutheran Church, 135 Mound Street in Circleville.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to Trinity Lutheran Church Pastoral Fund.
The family requests masks to be worn.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Maynard Burns