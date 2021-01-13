Melinda Sue Armentrout, 68, of Mount Sterling, Ohio, passed away on Jan. 11, 2021, at Four Season Nursing Home in Washington Courthouse, Ohio.
Visitation will be held Friday, Jan. 15, 2021, at 11:30 a.m. with funeral services to follow at 12 noon, at the Porter-Tidd Funeral Home, 331 West Main Street, Mount Sterling, Ohio 43143.
Melinda was born on Jan. 19, 1952, in London, Ohio to William and Jeanette Finch. She grew up in Five Points, Ohio and graduated from Westfall High School in 1970. She retired from Keihin Company where she worked for 15 years.
Melinda enjoyed dancing, karaoke and any NASCAR race containing Dale Earnhardt Jr. More than anything, she loved spending time with her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
Melinda was preceded in death by her parents, William and Jeanette Finch.
Melinda is survived by her daughter, Tammy Armentrout; and son, Chad Armentrout and his wife Jennifer Armentrout; her brothers, Roger Finch, Brad Finch; and sister, Maryjane Saunders; also her grandchildren, Brittany Osborne and husband Adam Osborne, Tyler Armentrout, Zachary Fullen, Christopher Arnold, Anthony Arnold, Jacob Armentrout; and her great-grandchildren, Addison Grace Osborne, Rylee Marie Osborne, Karson Fullen, Ava Joelle Arnold, Alyvia Lynne Arnold; and other relatives and loved ones such as Amy Hicks and Larry Wilson.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks for donations to the Alzheimers Association PO Box 96011 Washington, DC 20090
Face masks are required while at the funeral home and we ask that you please practice social distancing.