Stoutsville - Melissa Sue Rodgers, 68, of Stoutsville, Ohio, passed away Aug. 5, 2021 at her home after a two- and a half-year long courageous battle with brain cancer.
Melissa was born July 6, 1953 in Washington Court House, Ohio to the late Maynard John and Martha Jane (Eye) Mickle.
She and her husband were longtime residents of Pickaway County. She was a graduate of Washington Court House High School in 1971. She is a retiree of Pickaway County Juvenile Court. She was active in CASA and Eastern Star.
Melissa and her husband had many adventures traveling the United States on their Harley. Melissa's passions were gardening, cooking and being an amazing nana.
She is preceded in death by her brother, John R. Mickle, in 1971.
Melissa is survived by a brother, Gary (Kim) Mickle, of Washington Court House; her wonderful husband of 37 years, John Rodgers; son, Jack (Brandy) Rodgers, of Circleville; stepson, Wayne (Lindsey) Rodgers, of Circleville; stepdaughters, Jennifer Rodgers, of Williamsport, and Cari (Shawn) Fannin, of Phoenix, Arizona; granddaughter, CJ Rodgers; four step-grandchildren, Cody (Shayla) Rayburn, Conner Rayburn, Briana Myers and Brice Notestone; and three great-step-grandchildren.
She is also survived by a niece, Marci (Branson) Mickle; and her daughter, Delani, of Hillsboro.
The funeral will be Monday 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Wellman Funeral Home in Circleville.
Burial will follow in the Sugar Creek Methodist Cemetery on Palmer Road, Washington Court House, Ohio.
Friends may call at Wellman Funeral Home on Sunday from 2 to 5 p.m.
Eastern Star Services will be held at 5 p.m. on Sunday.
Melissa Rodgers