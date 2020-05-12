Melvin Hanley, 90, of Circleville, passed away on May 10, 2020.
He was born on Feb. 26, 1930 in Lancaster to Earl and Florence (Hartranft) Hanley.
He loved fishing, working on his 1972 VW Beetle and riding his motorcycle.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by son, Rick Hanley; and siblings, Paul, Marvin, Rosemary and Evelyn; and son-in-laws, Dale and Norm.
Melvin a WWII and Korea Army Veteran is survived by his wife, Helen (Heskett) Hanley; children, Jaynee (Steven) Alkire, Maggie (Rich) Haddox, Taunya Lambert, Saundra Giffin; six grandchildren; six great-grandchildren; and by sister, Delores Liming; and brother, Don Hanley.
A graveside service will be held on Wednesday, May 13, 2020 in Forest Cemetery.
Online condolences can be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.