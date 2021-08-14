New Straitsville - Melvin "Scott" Little, 59 of New Straitsville, Ohio, formerly of Ashville, passed away at home on Thursday, Aug. 12, 2021.
Scott was born on July 4, 1962 to the late Jimmie F. and Betty Jo (Mulford) Little in Columbus, Ohio.
Scott had been a truck driver throughout the years for Columbus Dispatch, Hytek, and most recently, M&H Equipment Services. He had also been a Groveport bus driver.
Besides his parents, Scott was preceded in death by a son, Michael Scott; and grandsons, Tre Scott and Gauge Allen.
Scott is survived by wife of 22 years, Joy Lynn (Hildinger) Scott; children, P.J. Little, Donnie (Jackie) Cheadle, Billy (Jeanie) Cheadle and Bobbi (Christian) Lacy; grandchildren, Caleb, Austin, Dustin, Dylan, Brendan, Anthony and Grace; brother, Rick (Kay) Little, of Ashville; sister, Bunny (Danny) Arnett, of Logan; several aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be held from 2-4 and 6-8 on Monday, Aug. 16 with funeral service at 12 noon on Tuesday, Aug. 17 at Oliver-Cheek Funeral Home, 420 West Main Street, Ashville 43103 with Pastors Bruce Livingston, Jamie Douglas Arnett and Randy Brown officiating.
Interment will follow at Franklin Hills Memorial Garden in Lithopolis.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Fairhope Hospice, 282 Sells Road, Lancaster, Ohio 43130 or OSU Foundation, The James Cancer Research Center, 1480 West Lane Avenue, Columbus, Ohio 43221.
Online condolences at olivercheekfuneralhome.com.