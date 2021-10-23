Circleville - Meranda Michelle VanGundy, 34, of Circleville, passed away Oct. 19, 2021 at Riverside Methodist Hospital.
She was preceded in death by her brother, Randy "Tubz" VanGundy II.
She is survived by her son, Trent VanGundy; fiancé, Chad Hartshorn; father, Randy (Tonya) VanGundy; mother, Cathy Wallace Estep; and stepmother, Mary (Bob) Giffin; sisters, Cathline Hart, Felicia Wallace and Betsy VanGundy; brothers, Jarome Wallace, Jason, Paul and Seth (Taylor) VanGundy; nephews, Tanner, Johnathan, Bentley, Aiden and Braxton; nieces, Stormi, Charlie, Elle, Alician and Brooklyn.
Funeral services will be held at Wellman Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021 at noon with Rev. Dan Shephard officiating with burial to follow in Mount Olive Cemetery, South Perry, Ohio.
Visitation will be on Monday from 10 a.m. until the time of service.
Memorial contributions are suggested to the funeral home.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Meranda VanGundy