Circleville - Merl Jarrell, 82, of Circleville, passed away on Sept. 26, 2021.
He was born on Sept. 11, 1939 in Sandy Hook, Kentucky to Curtis and Lorene (Barker) Jarrell.
In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by his wife, Betty (Payne) Jarrell; son, Dan Jarrell; siblings, Ronnie and Clinton Jarrell; stepsons, Bruce and Rodney Stump.
Merl is survived by his daughter, Sandra Wiggins; grandchildren, Jenifer Cooper, Forrest Greeno, Nikki (Ryan) Wiggins, Erica and Leah Jarrell; great-grandchildren, Alexis Parsons, Cayden and Rylee Wiggins; great-great-grandson, Nikolai; siblings, Bonnie Buskirk, Alberta Seymour, Darlene Allen and Don Jarrell; stepchildren, Jeff (Carla) Ayers, Ron (Beverly) Cheadle, Carl (Vickie) Moore, Fred (Robin) Beaver; special caregiver, Amanda; and special friends, Shade Tree Mechanic (Skip) Greeno.
Funeral services will be held on Monday, Oct. 4, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville with burial to follow in Mt. Pleasant Cemetery.
Visitation will be held on Monday from 11 a.m.-1 p.m.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.
