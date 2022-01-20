Circleville - Merle E. Johnston, 84, of Circleville, passed peacefully to his eternal reward on Jan. 16, 2022 with his beloved wife, Juanita Johnston, by his side.
Merle was born Feb. 16, 1937 in Ross County to Randall and Elouise (Beeson) Johnston.
Merle grew up and went to school in Chillicothe. He served in the US Navy and saw much of the world from aircraft carriers. He worked for 37 years as an electrician for DuPont.
Merle loved boating, water skiing and all water activities. He enjoyed motorcycles and owned many bikes in his younger days. He was a skilled carpenter and was talented at remodeling.
He also enjoyed traveling. He and Juanita were blessed to be able to enjoy a wonderful European cruise.
Merle was a member at Sarasota Christian Church in Florida and attended St. Paul United Methodist Church, 22976 Ringgold Southern Road, Stoutsville, Ohio.
Merle was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gerald and Leonard Johnston; and his first wife of 26 years, Nancy (Merriman) Johnston.
He is survived and will be greatly missed by his wife of 34 years, Juanita (Hinton) Johnston; children, Scott (Jo Ann) Johnston, Dianne (James) Davis, and Deborah (Randy) Stoffer; grandchildren, Bobby Riddle, of Texas, Joshua (Lindsay) Johnston and Jacob (Ariella) Johnston, of Florida, Joshua (Lori) Payne, of Columbus, Ohio, and Jessica (Wyatt) Greene, of Lancaster, Ohio; and five great-grandchildren, Cooper and Jace Johnston, Ryder and Eliza Hill, and Briar Greene.
Merle's family will receive friends on Monday, Jan. 24, 2022 from 10 to 11 a.m. prior to an 11 a.m. memorial service at St. Paul United Methodist Church, 22976 Ringgold Southern Road, Stoutsville, Ohio.
Contributions may be made in Merle's memory to St. Paul United Methodist Church.
Care entrusted to Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger Funeral and Cremation Service, Circleville, Ohio.
Please visit www.schoedinger.com to leave memories and condolences for Merle's family. Merle Johnston