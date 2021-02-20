Circleville - Merle Eugene Monroe, April 25, 1941-Feb. 18, 2021.
Proceeded in death of father, Chester; and mother, Avis Monroe; sisters, Mary Ann Gilmore, Margret Wolfe and Marlene Monroe.
Left behind two wonderful sisters, Marlin (Norman) Weethee and Melvina Isaac; and his pride possession kids, Sam Monroe, Robin (Bo) Cline EJ and Emily, Chester (Amy) Monroe Bret, Morrisia and Anthony, Mark Monroe Kacey, Nick and Sarha, Paula (Mark) Whaley Brittany, Scott, Hunter "Eugene", Shelby, Kathy (Rusty) Boley Scott, Nick, Chase, Krista, Krista (Shane) Manter Seth, Austin, Donna (Rick) Harper, Tamara, Tia, Tony; and nine great-grandchildren.
He built houses for years and worked at PICCA. His adopted son, Brad Greeno, which was there when called. Olivia was his adopted granddaughter in which helped us with his care, he liked her a lot.
Graveside service provided by Wellman Funeral Home, Circleville on Monday, Feb. 22, 2021 at 11 a.m. at Forest Cemetery.
All of his kids would like to thank everyone for their condolences.
COVID-19 restrictions will apply.
Merle Monroe