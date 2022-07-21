Circleville - Merle Eugene Swank age 91 of Circleville passed away peacefully with family Sunday, July 17, 2022. He was a graduate of Circleville High School. He was born June 12, 1931 in Stoutsville. Merle was the son of Grace Swank and Raymond Swank. He married his high school sweetheart Peggy Davis in Maysville, Kentucky and was married seventy three years. He leaves behind his wife Peggy; daughter Roxanne Carter of Hilton Head, South Carolina; sister Lola Mae (Bruce) Garett of Amanda, granddaughters Stacy (Philip) Detty of Circleville, McKenzie (Chris) Cameron of South Carolina, 3 great granddaughters Mikayla Detty, Brianna Cline, Emma Rose Detty all of Circleville and one great, great granddaughter Emberly Rose Detty-Murray. A daughter and son preceded Merle, Shelly Peters and Stephen Swank along with two brothers Bob and Lawrence Swank. Merle worked at Dupont eight years before going into the Real Estate Business. H was the Broker of Merle Swank Realty for 63 years. During that time he was a builder of custom homes. He also helped his wife Peggy in the Antique and Interior Design business. Merle was very active in Foreign Missions for the Church of Christ in Christian Union for seven years. He was the "Mission Minded Man of the Year" in 1979. While being Team Leader he served three trips to Papua New Guinea building a large church and school for Missionary children. He helped in two trips to Barbados in the West Indies. The trip to Africa involved witnessing throughout South Africa. One trip was to American Indian Field Trinidad and the island of Dominica. In Dominica they helped rebuild and paid for two churches in memory of Peggy's father Rev. Lloyd Davis. Several people who served with them returned to various fields as full time Missionaries. Peggy, his wife, served with him on all the Mission trips. He served in various offices for the Circleville and State Boards. He has served various offices for the churches for many years; Sunday school class, board member and Missionary team leader for seven years to various countries. They have served for many years for the Churches of Christ in Christion Union and currently was attending Crossroad Church. Celebration of Life will be held on Friday, July 22, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. at Crossroads Church with Dan Tipton and various other speakers. Burial to follow in Forest Cemetery. Friends may call at the church on Friday from 10-2. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Merle Swank
Recommended for you
Load comments