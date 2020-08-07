Merry F. Fraser

Born, Merry Faith Fraser on Oct. 21, 1937 in the home of her maternal grandmother in Nellie, Ohio. She was a resident of Circleville for six decades.

Preceded in death by her husband of 50 years, Bob Fraser; her parents, Bob and Edith Lawrence; infant daughter, Jill; grandson, Alex; mother and father-in-law, Grace and Gordon Fraser; and brother-in-law, Gary Mauller.

Survived by siblings: one brother, Fred (Jerri) Lawrence; and two sisters, Ellen Lawrence, and Anne (Rick) Kern; sister-in-Law, Bette Fraser Mauller; five children: one daughter, Karen (Tim) McNaughton, of Murfreesboro, Tennessee; four sons, Jeff Fraser and Rob Fraser, of Circleville, Bruce (Marlene Mancini) Fraser, of Mechanicsburg, Pennsylvania, and Gary (Melissa) Fraser, of Slidell, Louisiana; seven grandchildren; six great-grandchildren with another on the way; many nieces, nephews, and cousins.

She loved to play golf, do cross-stitch, jigsaw puzzles and shopping. Her true passion was playing competitive bridge, for which she earned the status of life master. She attended Mount Carmel School of Nursing, worked as a cashier at the old Super Duper for years, and then built a home business doing alterations for all of the clothing stores in town, as well as friends and family.

Cremation has taken place.

Due to COVID-19, a memorial service will be held at a later date.

Online condolences may be made at www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.

In lieu of flowers, gifts in memory may be made to: The Medical Oncology Sarcoma Fund #314857 (supports research, clinical trials, and patient care) at The James Cancer Hospital, PO Box 183112, Columbus, Ohio 43218 https://www.giveto.osu.edu/makeagift/?fund=314857 or Pickaway County Senior Center, 2105 Chickasaw Drive, Circleville, Ohio 43113

