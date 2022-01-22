Michael Cahill

Circleville - Michael Frank Cahill, age 64, of Circleville, was welcomed into heaven on Jan. 19, 2022.
Mike was born on Jan. 15, 1958 in Circleville, the son of the late Frank and Irene Toole Cahill.
Mike grew up near Tarlton, Ohio attended Pickaway Elementary School and was a 1976 graduate of Logan Elm High School and Pickaway-Ross Vocational Technical Center.
At Pickaway-Ross, Mike received the Award of Distinction in the Electricity Program. He was a VICA Parliamentarian during his senior year. He also attended Franklin University and DeVry University.
He served three years in the United States Air Force. For many years, Mike was a self-employed contractor, building homes in the area. He then worked for 23 years and retired from the General Electric Lamp Plant in Circleville.
Mike was a member of Community United Methodist Church where he was active in the Dimensions for Living Sunday School class and the Saturday morning Men's group. He had also served as church trustee.
Mike was an active amateur radio operator, WN8C. He was a member of the Lancaster Amateur Radio club, ARRL and OMISS.
Mike enjoyed many hobbies, including wood working, fly fishing, travel, and RV camping. He had a lifelong love of learning. If Mike needed to complete a task that he didn't know how to do, he researched the topic until he was proficient.
Mike was always open to experience new adventures and always ready to extend a helping hand.
Mike was preceded in death by his parentsl a daughter, Elizabeth; and his sister, Kimberly Harter.
He is survived by his wife, Paula; children, Melissa (Eris Cantada) Sedlmayr, Belinda (Mandar) Kathe, Christopher, Emily (Patrick Lyons) Cahill, Katie (Steffan) Bussl a stepson, Wesley (Janice) Goddard; son-in-law, Jay (Laurie) Strope; and 10 grandchildren, Natalie Boltenhouse; Eric, Tommy, Michael and Jude Buss, William Cantada, Jason and Reagan Strope, and Cole and Emily Goddard.
A celebration of Mike's life will be held at Community United Methodist Church on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022 at 1 p.m. with burial to follow in Harrison Township Cemetery.
Visitation will be at the church on Tuesday from 11 a.m. until the time of service.
Mike had a vision of an outdoor space at Community United Methodist Church (CUMC) that could be enjoyed by his CUMC family, particularly the youth, and the community.
In lieu of flowers, contributions can be made to the Community United Methodist Church, 120 North Pickaway Street, Circleville, Ohio 43113 RE: Mike's Dream Fund or to Ohio's Hospice of Fayette County, 222 North Oakland Avenue, Washington Court House, Ohio 43160.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Michael Cahill