My heart is breaking. My kind, caring and compassionate son, Michael D. Temple, died on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.
Mike was a free-spirited individual who selflessly took care of family and friends almost to a fault. Mike was the only child of Lois Thompson and David Temple, but his large community of friends considered him a “brother”, especially Ed Syre, Justin Holland and Jonda Cheuvront.
Michael loved music and the freeness of losing himself in a good song, a set on the guitar or at a concert like Bonnaroo. He was a carpenter and remodeler all his life and was a handyman in the truest sense. He loved flying through the air or gliding down a sidewalk with his skateboard under his “Vans”. Mike had a wide smile and an easy grin, especially apparent when behind the wheel of his Mustang GT, flying down the road.
Mike will be lovingly remembered by his parents, Lois and David; and his stepfather, Michael Thompson; uncle, Gary Owens, Christi, Dani, and Ben; grandmother, Mary K. Temple and Shade Lee; stepsister, Jillian Manson; and of course, his little Yorkie, Bear.
Preceding Michael in death was his fiancé, Hannah Mees; his grandparents, Walt and Virginia Owns and Ben Temple.
My son Michael has given me 42 years of smiles and tears, joy and heartbreak. He had a good soul and of that I am the proudest. My free spirit is now truly free.
Cremation has taken place, arranged by Wellman Funeral Home.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com.