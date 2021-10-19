Rockbridge - Michael Lee Daubenmire, Rockbridge, Ohio, passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 14, 2021 after an extended illness. He was surrounded by the love of his family.
He was born Sept. 27, 1957 to Jim and Fanny (Adams) Daubenmire.
Mike grew up as a Laurelville kid, always on his bike riding around town, hanging out at the ball diamond, the basketball court or the creek and always with his many friends. He knew everyone in town and as it was back in those days, Mom usually knew what he was up to before he got home.
He was a volunteer fireman for the Laurelville Fire Department and was always proud to be from Laurelville.
He was a 1975 graduate of Logan Elm High School and worked at Circleville DuPont until his retirement in 2001.
He was predeceased by his parents, James F. Daubenmire and John and Fanny Green; sister, Karan Green; and brother-in-law, Marvin Morris; grandparents, Carl and Dorothy (Green) Daubenmire, Columbus and Meda (Roberts) Adams; many aunts and uncles.
He is survived by his wife of 30 years, Becky (Morris) Daubenmire; children, Brad Downs, Chelcey (Robert) Lewis, Cortney (Gary) Anderson, James M. Daubenmire; grandchildren, Maddie Robinson, Trinity Williams, Oliva Williams, Phoenix Williams, Makenna Williams, Cheyenne Anderson, Justin Anderson, James Daubenmire, Makayla Daubenmire, Darby Daubenmire, Kennedy Hardin and Keeley Downs.
He is also survived by five great-grandchildren, Beau, Ember, Baylee, Naomi, and Waylon; sisters, Deborah (Albert) Moore, Shirley (Scott) Noble and Barbara (Marty) Hutchins; brother-in-law, Ron Morris; nieces and nephews, Kaci, Ashley, Amanda, Shane, Sean, Dawn, Kelly, Emily, Cindy and Natasha; many cousins and friends; and canine companion, Sammy.
We remember Mike as the kind, caring and honorable man that he was. He was quick with a smile and to lend a helping hand. He loved the outdoors and taught his kids the love of camping, a good bonfire and traveling.
Mike and Becky traveled all over the United States and especially loved their visits to Arizona and the vacation home and boat they kept at Lake Erie for many years. He was a fierce protector of his family and while he liked to aggravate those he loved, we all knew that he loved us unconditionally and that he would have your back, no matter what the circumstance.
He will be greatly missed as a husband, father, grandfather, brother, uncle, friend and best buddy to his granddaughter, Darby.
The family would like to thank Rev. Lynn Summers for his friendship and guidance through many years. While we are sad to lose Mike in this physical world, we rejoice in knowing that there was a grand reunion with his mom, who received him home with open arms.
A funeral will be held at Wellman's Funeral Home in Laurelville at 11 a.m. on Wednesday, Oct. 20, with Rev. Lynn Summers officiating.
The family will receive visitors one hour before the service.
Burial will be at Green Summit Cemetery, Adelphi, Ohio.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Michael Daubenmire