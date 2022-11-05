Circleville - Michael Eugene Fullen, 71, passed away at home November 1, 2022. He was born to the late Norma (Bush) and Maynard Fullen in Columbus, Ohio on October 2, 1951. In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by his sister, Barbara J. Houser and brother, Mark S. Fullen. Mike is survived by his loving wife, Patti (Fogg) Fullen; sister in law, Pamela (Fogg); children, Travis (Kim) Fullen, Holly (Jerry) Watkins, Dawn (Harold Jr.) Shields, and Josh (Heather) Secrest; grandchildren, Trevor (Tayler) Fullen, Andrew (Bayleigh) Spriggs; Mary, Riley, Autumn Watkins, Khloe, and Zoey Secrest; Kelsee (Cary) Gilpen, Marcus Young; great grandchildren, Lawson Fullen; special niece, Crystal (Lee) Allison and their family; brothers Gary (Vickie) Fullen, Franklin Fullen; sisters Karen (Cliff) Thompson, Sharon (Dave) Brown. Mikes passions in life were truck driving, muscle cars, fishing, spending time with his family and many friends. The family will receive friends from 12pm until 2pm on Monday, November 7, at Defenbaugh-Wise-Schoedinger, 151. E. Main St, Circleville, Ohio 43113. The funeral will occur immediately following visitation with burial to follow at Springlawn Cemetery, Williamsport. Please visit http://www.schoedinger.com to leave online condolences. Michael Fullen
To plant a tree in memory of Michael Fullen as a living tribute, please visit Tribute Store.
