Michael Johnson

Chillicothe - Michael Johnson, 64, of Chillicothe, passed away on March 9, 2022.

He was born on Feb. 22, 1958 in Circleville to Marvin and Linda (Thomas) Johnson.

He was a writer, outdoorsman and former Scout Master Troop 55.

He is survived by his son, Jacob (Rachael) Johnson; uncle, Butch Thomas; cousins, Debbie Garner, Dawn Conley and Mike Roberts; and special friend, Clariss Horn.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.

Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.

Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of choice.

