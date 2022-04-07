Chillicothe - Michael Johnson, 64, of Chillicothe, passed away on March 9, 2022.
He was born on Feb. 22, 1958 in Circleville to Marvin and Linda (Thomas) Johnson.
He was a writer, outdoorsman and former Scout Master Troop 55.
He is survived by his son, Jacob (Rachael) Johnson; uncle, Butch Thomas; cousins, Debbie Garner, Dawn Conley and Mike Roberts; and special friend, Clariss Horn.
Graveside services will be held on Saturday, April 9, 2022 at 1 p.m. at Forest Cemetery.
Memorial contributions are suggested to a charity of choice. Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Michael Johnson
