Kingston - Michael Shane McElvain, "Mike" (72), of Kingston, Ohio, was born on Jan. 13, 1949 in Mansfield, Ohio to the late James W and Mary A McElvain.
Mike passed away peacefully at home on Oct. 10, 2021.
Mike, after high school, enlisted in the Army, where he was military police and was honorably discharged.
Afterwards, Mike worked at Big Bear for a time where he met his wife, Mary. Mike started his career at Chillicothe Correctional Institute as a corrections officer and became a power plant maintenance engineer, and after 31 years of service, he retired in 2009.
He loved spending time with his grandchildren and spent many years collecting his favorite Mickey Mouse memorabilia.
Mike was preceded in death by his wife, Mary E. McElvain; son, Larry Stewart; brother, James McElvain; sister, Mary Kathleen Smith (Chuck); mother-in-law, Evelyn Gillian; brother-in-law ,John Gillian; and sisters-in-law, Betty Gray and Carol R. McElvain.
Mike is survived by his son, Tony (Miki) Tarter; brothers, Donald Patrick (Kathy) McElvain, Dennis Wesley McElvain and Richard Irving McElvain; grandchildren, Brittani (Chris) Tarter, Brooklyn (Duncan) McQueen, Anthony and Chase Tarter; special nephew, Chris (Kelly) Miller; and special niece, Taylor M. Fisher; along with many other nephews and nieces; in-laws, Bill Gillian (A Mary), Larry Gillian, Mike (Paula) Gillian and Debbie (Dave) Miller.
There will be a private service for the family and close friends.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Hospice Foundation or Alzheimer's Association.
Online condolences can be made to www.wellmanfuneralhomes.com. Michael McElvain